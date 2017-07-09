Vintage charity shop staff win national award

Kind-hearted staff from a vintage charity shop have been crowned Shop Team of the Year.
Thames Hospice’s Vintage and Retro store, in Peascod Street, scooped the prize at the Charity Retail Association’s national awards ceremony, held at the University of Nottingham on Monday, June 26.
The awards highlight the work done by the charity retail sector in raising money, providing volunteering opportunities and raising awareness of good causes in the high street.
The team from the Vintage and Retro store was recognised for its work in ensuring there is an abundance of rare memorabilia, clothes and one-of-a-kind items available for customers.
Julie Rowley, director of retail for Thames Hospice, said: “We are very proud to receive such a prestigious award.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
Trains travelling to and from London Paddington are facing 'major disruption' this afternoon, with some services set to be delayed by up to an hour, cancelled or revised.