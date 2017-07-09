Sun, 09
Vintage charity shop staff win national award

Kind-hearted staff from a vintage charity shop have been crowned Shop Team of the Year.

Thames Hospice’s Vintage and Retro store, in Peascod Street, scooped the prize at the Charity Retail Association’s national awards ceremony, held at the University of Nottingham on Monday, June 26.

The awards highlight the work done by the charity retail sector in raising money, providing volunteering opportunities and raising awareness of good causes in the high street.

The team from the Vintage and Retro store was recognised for its work in ensuring there is an abundance of rare memorabilia, clothes and one-of-a-kind items available for customers.

Julie Rowley, director of retail for Thames Hospice, said: “We are very proud to receive such a prestigious award.”

