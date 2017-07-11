Legionnaire's disease bacteria suspected in showers at Windsor barracks

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed it is investigating a suspected Legionella outbreak at the Victoria Barracks in Windsor.
A spokesman for the government department said a block of 60 showers at the Coldstream Guards’ barracks in Sheet Street were closed as a ‘precautionary measure’.
Tests are ongoing after the bacteria, which can cause the potentially deadly Legionnaire’s disease, was detected last week.
Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, one of the regiments which guard the Queen at Buckingham Palace, have had to use alternative facilities while work is completed.
Symptoms of the illness include headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and can kill if not treated quickly with antibiotics.
