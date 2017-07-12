Man suffers 'serious injuries' following brawl in Windsor

A man suffered 'serious injuries' during a fight between a group of men in Clarence Road, Windsor.

An appeal has been launched for information about the brawl, which took place at about 6.30pm on Thursday, July 6, in Clarendon Court.

Police believe that weapons may have been used.

The offenders are described as two Asian men, one mixed race man and one white man, aged in their late teens.

Two of the suspects had bicycles with them.

The victim is yet to be identified but police say he suffered some injuries as blood was spotted by a witness.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant David Ireland said: “None of the persons involved have been identified at this time, however it is believed several members of the public witnessed the incident.

“We would like to reassure the public that the persons involved appeared to be known to each other and we believe this to be a contained incident.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference 1419 06/07 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.