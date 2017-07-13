Trevelyan Middle School appoints permanent headteacher

Trevelyan Middle School has appointed Nicola Chandler as its permanent headteacher.

Mrs Chandler has held the role of acting head since February when she replaced Phil Clarke who retired for ‘personal reasons’.

She was picked for the new role after coming through a ‘rigorous’ interview process which included lesson observations, facing a student panel and a final interview.

The Wood Close school converted to academy status last year and joined the Upton Court Education Trust (UCET) which manages Slough-based Upton Court Grammar School and Foxborough Primary School.

Mercedes Hernandez Estrada, executive principal of the trust, said: “We firmly believe that we have found in Mrs Chandler the best person to lead the school, with energy, passion and determination.

“We are delighted that she has accepted the post and look forward to working with her for the benefit of each member of this community.”