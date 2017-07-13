Windsor strip club has licence renewed for another year

The licence of a strip club in Windsor was approved despite a councillor's objection.

A Royal Borough licensing committee met at Eton Town Council on Friday to discuss whether to renew the Sexual Entertainment Licence for Pink Gentlemen’s Club in Oxford Road East.

In an objection letter, Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without) said the venue was inappropriate for the area due to its close proximity to nearby flats in Ward Royal and Darville House.

The council imposed a condition on the club last year ordering it not to use a promotional pink van on Sundays and not before 11pm and after 2am Monday to Saturday

Sarah Le Fevre, representing the Pink Gentleman’s Club, told the panel that owner Desmond Murphy ‘wanted to go further’ and has since sold the vehicle.

“These premises have existed for some years at this particular site and you will know that the entrance is discreet,” she added.

“There have been no complaints at all by local businesses and residents.”

Mr Murphy, who was also at the meeting, assured the panel that advertising of the club is strictly controlled.

“The only advertising we do is the girls go round and hand out fliers, we have moved that from 9-10pm. We try and keep it low profile and discreet."

The club’s licence was extended for one year.