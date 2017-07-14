Baby Bank Windsor appeals for help to stay open

An uncertain future faces an organisation which provides support to parents and babies in need.

Baby Bank Windsor was set up in March 2015 by friends Amy Tisi and Rebecca Mistry when they were expecting children themselves.

The pair provide starter kits, made up of a range of pre-loved clothing and essential items, to expectant mums.

But in an announcement on their Facebook page yesterday morning (Thursday) the organisation said a lack of funding means it could close by the end of next month.

This is unless they can find a ‘sustainable way to fund ongoing running costs’.

Amy, 35, told the Express: “We have always been running on a shoestring one month to the next. The last two or three months when referrals have been busier we haven’t had time to apply for grants.”

Amy, a teacher at a school in Woodley, and Rebecca, who works as cabin crew for BA, started off collecting and storing things at their homes but moved to a bigger storage unit in Maidenhead last summer.

This costs them £200 a month to rent and they also have to buy some new items like mattresses.

Each month they help about seven families and reasons for their referrals include homelessness, being refugees and people fleeing domestic violence.

The Facebook post said: “We believe that these babies and their siblings deserve a decent chance in life.

“That’s why we have to keep going.”

To have a chance of staying open, Baby Bank is calling on individuals and businesses to commit to a monthly donation.

“We are really keen to expand and we want to register for charity status, which would also mean we could register for a lot more grants,” said Amy.

As well as financial help, Amy and Rebecca are asking for practical help from volunteers.

They need assistance with the day-to-day running of the Baby Bank but also help from people who understand charity work and who can give time to apply for grants and work on its website.

Email info@babybankwindsor.org to get involved.