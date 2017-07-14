Medina Dairy 'deeply disappointed' over refused housing plans

‘Deep disappointment’ has been expressed by the applicant of a refused planning proposal.

On June 21, plans to replace Medina Dairy in Shirley Avenue with 89 homes was refused by the Windsor Urban Development Panel.

Saqib Butt, who managed the project for Medina said the company is ‘deeply disappointed’ with the decision and is ‘considering their options’ before making a decision about the future of the site.

The three acre site is also home to Howdens Joinery and Windsor Vehicle Leasing, as well as an Islamic education and community facility, including a prayer room, which was approved by the council in 2005.

Councillors said the reasons for refusal were the loss of commercial buildings, a community facility and the proximity to protected trees.

“We have engaged with the council in good faith for a number of years and we are extremely frustrated that the detailed work that we undertook to address fully the issues raised in the original refusal has not been recognised,” said Mr Butt.

“We remain firmly of the belief that the proposals would have delivered much needed new homes on a brownfield site that has reached the end of its life as an industrial site.”