Castle set to host Royal Windsor Summer Show

The grounds of St George’s School at Windsor Castle will be transformed into a hub of horticulture tomorrow (Saturday) as the Royal Windsor Summer Show returns.

This year’s event theme celebrates the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th wedding anniversary and the Countess of Wessex has been lined up to do the official opening.

More than 100 classes will be on display as the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society aims to showcase the talents of amateur gardeners, bakers and photographers in the area.

They include the Express’ own photo category, where entrants have been asked to submit a photo on the theme of ‘My Royal Family’.

Society chairman Andrew Try said: “The society’s purpose, coined back in 1898, was to further the enjoyment of the local community through the appreciation of horticulture.

“I sincerely believe that, as our modern world grapples and adjusts to an ever more complex and divisive landscape, sharing simple creative pursuits such as gardening, baking and crafting can provide an anchor to remind us of what really makes us happy.”

Visitors can watch a sugar craft demonstration by Mark Tilling, a previous winner of BBC Bake Off Creme-de-la-Creme, at the show.

TV chef and Indian cookbook author Mridula Baljekar will also be demonstrating how to make perfect chutney.

Gardeners can even pick up some royal tips from John Anderson, keeper of the Queen’s gardens.

A new Wild about Wildlife marquee has been introduced, which will feature giant bug artwork created by children at the Busy Buttons Creative Studio in Windsor.

The show, sponsored by the Express, runs from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for children. Advantage card holders receive a £1 discount (per card).