Accordion stolen from car in Windsor town centre

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

0

An accordion was stolen from a car on Monday afternoon in Windsor.

The car was parked in the River Street car park and targeted between 2.15pm and 5.15pm.

Thieves smashed the rear car window, stealing the instrument and a backpack.

Call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with information.

