Community groups showcase community spirit in Peascod Street

The Mayor and Mayoress of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton and his wife Margaret, were in Peascod Street on Saturday, July 8, to see the first street showcase of the Slough Windsor & Maidenhead Initiative 17 (SWAMI).

Groups including the Samaritans, Windsor Girl Guides, Men’s Matters, The Dash Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support were give the chance to showcase their contributions to the community.

SWAMI aims to forge links between communities and is run by Slough Faith Partnership, Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum and Windsor Humanists.

The event was the first of three summer showcases. One was due to take place in Slough Town Square yesterday (Saturday) and one is planned in Kidwells Park, Maidenhead, on July 23. Visit www.swami17.com for details.