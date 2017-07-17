Garden party celebrates anniversary of Cumberland Lodge charity

Music and magic entertained families gathered on the lawn of Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park at a garden party yesterday (Sunday).

More than 400 people attended the event to celebrate the educational charity’s 70th anniversary.

It was set up in 1947 in the aftermath of the Second World War and King George VI granted the use of Cumberland Lodge as a place for young people to explore moral and spiritual issues.

There was a range of activities for children and a performance from singing group The Candy Girls.

They sang hits including The Candy Man, Lollipop and Don’t Rain On My Parade.

It seemed to do the trick and the rain held off for groups to set up and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.

Young magician Dean Leavy was also on hand to entertain, making his way round individual groups and performing his tricks.

Jane and Kevin McGanny were settled in to watch The Candy Girls perform along with Jane’s sister Andrea Coates, visiting from Horley.

Jane, from Sunninghill, said: “We came to an event here once and when we heard about the event we thought it would be nice to come and support it.

“It is such a lovely place so it’s a great excuse to come and have a look around.”

Programme director at Cumberland Lodge Owen Gower said historical tours of the building had been such a hit they had to add an extra fifth tour to the event.

The base of the charity is a former royal residence in the heart of Windsor Great Park, dating back to the 17th century.

“It is a special event and we are all about mixing different kinds of people so it is brilliant to see groups of different generations together.”