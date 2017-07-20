Planned expansion of secondary schools discussed by council

The planned expansions of schools including Charters in Sunningdale led councillors at the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Panel to debate whether academies should receive council funding.

The panel heard a report from Alison Alexander, managing director of the Royal Borough, which set out costings for two of the schemes in the secondary schools expansion programme, approved by the council in July last year.

A total of £30m was approved for expansions at six schools: Windsor Boys’, Windsor Girls’, Dedworth Middle, Charters, Cox Green and Furze Platt Senior to provide 1,380 more secondary school places.

At Charters School, 210 extra places will be added, which will provide 30 more places each year – 30 extra on year seven each year – and the expansion will involve adding a block of 11 general classrooms, two science labs and a dining room extension.

Cabinet is recommended to approve a tender from Dawnus Construction for the sum of £3.3m for Charters School and £3.6m for Cox Green, Maidenhead, which will also see an extra 210 spaces.

Cllr John Story (Con, Sunninghill and South Ascot) said there was a ‘phenomenal difference’ in the cost per place at the schools, with it costing £27k per place in Cox Green compared to £11k at The Windsor Boys’ School.

Ms Alexander said this sum varied based on the range of work needed at each site.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “At what point are residents going to say, ‘hang on a minute, this is getting to a point where we really can’t sustain this programme?’

“There is capacity at Churchmead (Datchet) and Desborough College (Maidenhead).”

Ms Alexander said: “This scheme was based on how many places we will need and it is assumed that every place in Desborough and Churchmead will be full.

“These buildings will not be ready for a couple of years and by the time they’re ready there won’t be spaces in Desborough.”

Cllr Wilson said: “The point I raised was, at what point do we stop? All of these schools are academies and they’ve come to the Royal Borough for funding.”

Ms Alexander said: “With academies the differentiation is always when we are building and expanding because of growth and our need. It is the local authority’s responsibility and it is widely said the basic need grant from the government is not sufficient to deal with growth, but it is our statutory responsibility to do that and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) will not fund an academy to grow.”

She said many schools in the borough had applied for funding from the ESFA and had not been successful because there were schools across the country that were worse off.

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said: “We’ve got to look at the detail a lot more, not just the places, but what the money is actually spent on. Is it needed for the places, or is it just something that would be nice to have but you wouldn’t see in any other school that size?”

Cllr Jones also referenced a tweet which had been sent by Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) earlier in the day which said there would be an £11m investment in a new community leisure centre at Charters School

She said: “It should have come through children’s services.

“It seems to make a mockery of overview and scrutiny panels and this is not the first time it’s happened.”

Cllr Dee Quick (Con, Clewer East) said: “Someone has obviously sent out a tweet before it has been properly approved.

“Things can jump out in the public before it has been properly authorised.”

The panel recommended cabinet approves the report, which it will discuss on Thursday, July 27, at Maidenhead Town Hall.

The children's services panel met at the town hall on Tuesday.