Plans for bollards in Willows Riverside Park unanimously refused

An application to upgrade the moorings at Windsor’s Willows Riverside Park has been unanimously refused by councillors.

The Haulfryn Group, owners of the park, asked the council for permission to build a ‘bespoke drainage system’ and replace its electric hook-up and water point with marine service bollards.

A group of residents opposed the move due to fears it could pave the way for the introduction of floating homes at the scenic riverside setting.

Members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel discussed the application in front of a packed public gallery at Windsor Guildhall on Wednesday.

Richard Endacott, vice chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association, spoke on behalf of Willows resident Tais Oliveira and asked the panel to block the development.

He said: “In the 30 years that I have been associated with the good people of the Willows, I cannot remember another planning application that has caused such anxiety within the community.”

He added that new marine bollards would spoil the view for residents and be inappropriate in the greenbelt.

Cllr Nicola Pryer (Con, Clewer North) told the panel she felt the application was a ‘smokescreen’ for the potential introduction of floating houses.

She said: “There is a very strong belief within the community that this application is purely a smokescreen for the inappropriate residential use of the riverbank which will have an adverse effect on the setting of the Thames.”

Speaking on behalf of the application, agent for the applicant Rachel Whaley told the panel there was no evidence that the development would harm the openness of the greenbelt.

The panel unanimously refused the application.