Love Island winner Kem Cetinay set for Windsor nightclub appearance

David Lee

Reporter:

David Lee

0

The winner of ITV2’s smash-hit show Love Island is appearing at a Windsor nightclub next month.

Kem Cetinay and his girlfriend Amber Davies scooped the crown for this year’s series during a live final on Monday.

Fans of the show will get the chance to meet the reality star at Atik, in William Street, on Friday, August 18.

The 21-year-old hairdresser won the hearts of the public during the seven-week programme after striking up a ‘bromance’ with fellow contestant Chris Hughes.

The duo turned heads with their rapping skills and even got advice from leading grime star Stormzy during one of the episodes.

Kem pocketed £50,000 through winning the show, which he decided to split with his partner Amber.

Visit www.atikclub.co.uk for details.

