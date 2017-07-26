Love Island winner Kem Cetinay set for Windsor nightclub appearance

The winner of ITV2’s smash-hit show Love Island is appearing at a Windsor nightclub next month.
Kem Cetinay and his girlfriend Amber Davies scooped the crown for this year’s series during a live final on Monday.
Fans of the show will get the chance to meet the reality star at Atik, in William Street, on Friday, August 18.
The 21-year-old hairdresser won the hearts of the public during the seven-week programme after striking up a ‘bromance’ with fellow contestant Chris Hughes.
The duo turned heads with their rapping skills and even got advice from leading grime star Stormzy during one of the episodes.
Kem pocketed £50,000 through winning the show, which he decided to split with his partner Amber.
Visit www.atikclub.co.uk for details.
