Police warn drivers not to park on Windsor's Changing the Guard route

David Lee

A driver who parked their car on the Changing the Guard route in Windsor returned to find it had been removed by the police.

The car had been parked on Castle Hill with its disabled badge on display on Saturday morning.

It was reported stolen when the owner returned to find it had disappeared.

Police have reminded people not to park on the route of the guard change, which has been taking place every morning in July.

