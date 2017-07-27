Police warn drivers not to park on Windsor's Changing the Guard route

A driver who parked their car on the Changing the Guard route in Windsor returned to find it had been removed by the police.
The car had been parked on Castle Hill with its disabled badge on display on Saturday morning.
It was reported stolen when the owner returned to find it had disappeared.
Police have reminded people not to park on the route of the guard change, which has been taking place every morning in July.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
It's time to get voting as readers get their chance to decide the winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the inaugural Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.