Acrobat taken to hospital after fall during Legoland pirate display

An acrobatic performer at Legoland was taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday) after a stunt backfired during a show.

The male performer had been taking part in the Pirates of Skeleton Bay display in front of hundreds of people when the accident happened.

The crowd watched as the performer, dressed as a pirate, was flung into the air from a swing.

He failed to catch hold of the swing on his way back down and plunged to the ground.

Footage shared on social media showed him lying in a crumpled heap.

A Legoland spokeswoman said its the theme park's medical staff attended immediately and the injured man was taken to hospital.

“Our first responders attended immediately and the performer was taken to hospital, she said.

“We are in touch with his family and are monitoring his progress.”

The show will be cancelled while an investigation takes place, she added.