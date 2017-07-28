Council officers say no to 61-bed hotel on outskirts of Windsor

A move to build a hotel on the outskirts of the town centre has been blocked by council officers.

In February, the Royal Borough received an outline planning application for a 61-bed hotel, namely a Premier Inn, with a restaurant and bar in St Leonards Road.

The application, submitted by the landowner Dr Caroleta Marsden-Huggins, aimed to establish the likelihood of the council approving the development in the future. But this week, officers confirmed the project had been refused.

Their decision letter stated that the development had failed to demonstrate to the council that there are no suitable alternative sites for the hotel in the town centre.

The application also failed to consider the impact of developments at the nearby Legoland resort and the impact this could have on traffic from the Clewer Hill Road/ Winkfield Road junction, officers said.

The letter added: “The scheme by virtue of its unacceptable indicative design, scale, proportions, form and massing is considered to appear as a visually dominant and overbearing addition.”

Hospitality company Whitbread, which owns the Premier Inn chain, already has hotels in Maidenhead and Slough but has targeted Windsor, claiming there is a need for a hotel.

When contacted for comment yesterday (Thursday), a spokesman for Premier Inn said the application that has been refused was not for a Premier Inn site.

He denied the company had any involvement in the plans – despite the fact the planning documents for the site refer to Premier Inn throughout.