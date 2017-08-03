Prince Philip carries out final public engagement at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Edinburgh carried out his final public engagement at Buckingham Palace yesterday (Wednesday).

Back in May, the palace confirmed the 96-year-old would be retiring from official royal duties this summer.

His last appointment saw him meet Royal Marines to mark their completion of the Global 1664 Challenge which saw members run 16.64 miles a day for 100 days.

Prince Philip has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Marines after he was appointed Captain General on June 2, 1953.

The Duke may still attend future events alongside the Queen ‘from time to time’ but will no longer attend solo events.

He is patron, president or member of more than 780 organisations including The Prince Philip Trust Fund which he helped set up in 1977.

Some of his final appointments in Windsor included an appearance at Home Park to officially open Windsor Forest Bowmen’s new clubhouse in March.

He has undertaken 22,191 solo engagements and given 5,493 speeches during almost seven decades of service.