Concerns over parked cars blocking emergency access to retirement home

Elderly residents fear emergency services will not be able to access their retirement home due to dozens of cars that are being parked in a private road.

Every day cars are being left on double yellow lines and even mounted on a roundabout on a road running alongside Connaught Court in Alma Road, Windsor.

Residents say large vehicles including fire engines, ambulances and mobile libraries cannot turn around in the road which is causing a safety risk.

Vee Stanley, 80, who lives at Connaught Court, said: “We’re sympathetic with the people of Windsor that they have to spend so much money on car parks but this is not the answer.

“It’s the emergency services that are the main problem. The fire engines and the ambulances can’t turn around.”

The land is jointly-owned by Salmon Harvester Properties and The National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society. It has been earmarked for the construction of an urban business park, named the Windsor Business Quarter, but work has not yet started.

Residents also say they are ‘frightened’ of being knocked over as they use the road to walk to the nearby Clarence Medical Centre.

Vee added: “It’s dangerous when you’re walking down there because the drivers can’t see you until you get around the corner.

“We’re not petty people saying we don’t want to look at cars. It’s really about safety.”

PSK Building Surveyors, who help manage the site, said it is now looking to introduce barriers to stop cars from blocking the road.

Matthew Fox, from PSK, said: “In the past we have tried various things and had parking notices up which worked for a while.

“We tried to get parking operators but they weren’t interested due to the size of the area. What we’re looking to do is put barriers up in all the pockets where people are parking.”