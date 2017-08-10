Cardinal Clinic staff dress as sunflowers to raise awareness of mental health issues

It was all yellow at a mental health clinic as staff raised awareness.

Mental health workers at Cardinal Clinic donned their brightest clothes dressing as sunflowers for the day.

They were supporting Brighter Berkshire’s Yellow Day, an initiative to help raise awareness of mental health issues and reduce stigma around the subject.

The clinic’s director, Christine Harrington said: “With more people diagnosed with mental health issues than ever before, it’s essential that they are understood and recognised and we were delighted to support Brighter Berkshire’s initiative.

"Not only was it great fun for the team to get dressed up for the day, it improved morale and brightened up everyone’s day."

Brighter Berkshire is a community led, year-long initiative aiming to help reduce stigma about mental health.

The yellow day took place on July 28.