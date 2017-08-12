'Unforgettable teacher' passes away aged 91

A former teacher who taught at schools around the Royal Borough has died aged 91.

John William Batt-Rawden lived for the past few years at a nursing home in Oxfordshire.

His funeral was held in the county on Thursday, August 3, after his death on July 22.

Mr Batt-Rawden was born in Gloucester Place, Windsor, in 1926 and went to Windsor Grammar School, now The Windsor Boys’ School.

He did his national service in the Berkshire Yeomanry Tank Division just as the Second World War was ending and served as a radio operator in Egypt.

On his return, he took up teaching, starting his career at Boyne Hill Infant School before moving to Cranbourne County Primary near Ascot in the 60s.

He taught at Kings Court School, Old Windsor, where he become deputy head and remained for more than a decade before taking early retirement aged 55.

Throughout his teaching career he lived in Maiden’s Green, Winkfield, with wife Valerie, 89 who now lives in Bracknell.

They had five children; Paul, Linda, Brigid, Mark and David.

Daughter Linda Batt-Rawden, 61, was taught by her dad in 1964 at Cranbourne Primary.

“I remember he once brought in a badger that we found dead in the road and he asked is to write a poem about it,” she said.

“It was all very creative, you wouldn’t be able to teach like that now.”

Mr Batt-Rawden used to order birthday flowers to send to Linda’s home in Ealing from Stem’s Florist Holborn.

The director of the company, Janet Davies, was a Kings Court pupil and recognised his name as her former teacher.

“Mr. Batt-Rawden was an unforgettable teacher,” she said. “He had a way of grabbing one's attention, with his little anecdotes, before the lesson started.

“I remember his enthusiasm for bee-keeping.”