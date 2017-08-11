Food delivery service UberEATS launches in Windsor

Hungry residents in Windsor will now have more choice as UberEATs launches in the town today (Friday).

The company, which launched its meal delivery service in London in June last year, is now expanding to the town.

Restaurant meals can be delivered at just the touch of a button and up to 15 restaurants are available for delivery.

The service will be available everyday from 11am-11pm and is set to rival Deliveroo – which launched in Windsor last August.

Mathieu Proust, general manager of UberEATS, said: “We’re hugely excited to be launching in Windsor today.

“People can now use UberEATS to get the food they want as conveniently as booking a car.

“The app makes it easy to get the food you want with no minimum basket and just like Uber, the order is charged to your card so there’s no need for cash.”

Customers can use the service with the UberEATS app or online.

To celebrate the launch, anyone in Windsor can use the promotional code ‘EATSWINDSOR’ on the app to receive £5 off the first three orders.