Windsor Castle to host 'knights in training day' as part of family festival

Youngsters can learn all the skills they need to become a medieval knight during a family festival at Windsor Castle.

The event will be held in the Quadrangle, giving families access to an area where King Edward III staged jousting tournaments more than 650 years ago.

Throughout the day, a range of drop-in activities will guide children through the training required to become a knight.

Once they have gathered enough stamps on their ‘Passport to Knighthood’, they will be eligible to take part in a knighting ceremony in St George’s Chapel.

In the Quadrangle, children can learn to joust on hobby horses, practice their sword skills and find out just how heavy a knight’s armour was.

Visitors will also be treated to a falconry demonstration and get the chance to meet soldiers from the Household Cavalry.

The festival is taking place on Saturday, September 2, from 10am to 4pm.

Visit www.royalcollection.org.uk for ticket details.