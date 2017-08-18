Windsor On Ice given permission to return to Alexandra Gardens

Fairground rides and a temporary ice rink will be on offer at Alexandra Gardens this Christmas after councillors agreed to grant planning permission.

Members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel met at Windsor Guildhall on Wednesday to discuss the application by Windsor On Ice.

The company has been using the riverside gardens for its winter attractions for more than five years but has to get permission from the council to use the land on a yearly basis.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), lead member for culture and communities, said at the meeting: “Having an ice rink in Windsor in the winter period does make the town an all-year round attraction.

“I think it’s very important for our businesses and shops that there is something to do all-year round.”

Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Independent, Clewer North) asked the council planning officers whether steps could be taken to ensure fairground rides reflected Windsor’s reputation with tourists.

He told the panel: “Windsor is a world-class tourist destination and it’s very important that we maintain its integrity and reputation.

“The question is, what steps do we take to ensure the quality of these rides will reflect well on the town?”

The council’s head of planning, Jenifer Jackson, said planners had no say on which rides could be used at the attraction.

In January last year, residents complained the temporary ice rink had left Alexandra Gardens looking like a ‘ploughed field’ (pictured below).

But Cllr Rayner told Wednesday’s meeting that the council had been working with Windsor On Ice to ensure this did not happen again.

She added: “The Parks Team are in there straight away to make sure Alexandra Gardens is returned to its highest quality as soon as possible.”

Councillors voted unanimously to grant planning permission to the attraction another year.

People can get their skates on and take to the ice from November 17 to January 7.