Councillor found to have breached code of conduct says he was 'punished for telling the truth'

“This climate of secrecy has to end.”

That is the view of an opposition councillor who says he has been found to have breached the Royal Borough’s code of conduct for ‘telling the truth’.

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) was investigated by the council after he sent the Express a leaked email from an officer in February saying eight CCTV cameras had been switched off – after councillors said this was not true.

A letter addressed to Cllr Werner from the borough’s monitoring officer Mary Kilner, which he says he received on July 26, states he breached several paragraphs in the code of conduct. It states she has considered the complaint on behalf of the managing director Alison Alexander.

The letter states that, by informing the Express instead of the cabinet member for environmental services, Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams), about the cameras, Cllr Werner did not demonstrate the principles of ‘selflessness, integrity, objectivity and account-ability expected of a councillor’.

It adds: “Instead you chose a path which selfishly gave you the maximum publicity even though it jeopardised the employment and career of your friend.

“The thought of embarrassing the council would seem to have got the better of your objectivity.”

The monitoring officer also found by sending the Express the email, Cllr Werner did not act in the public interest and it was ‘neither appropriate nor necessary’. It also found he did not ‘fully co-operate with the council’.

Speaking about the decision, Cllr Werner said: “There is not even a right to appeal; I am being punished for telling the truth.

“At the end of the day they sacked an officer [who leaked the email] for doing his job. It was his job to give councillors information.

“The council was misleading the public, whether knowingly or by accident I do not know. I knew the public was being misled and I told the truth to the public through the newspaper.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, it is clear this council does not believe in transparency, they would rather hide their decisions and mistakes.”

Cllr Werner also said the council did not follow the correct procedure when investigating him and questioned why the formal process had begun in July, which is months after the incident. It is not yet clear whether Cllr Werner will face punishment.

Editor’s note: The editor’s code of practice says the public interest includes protecting the public from being misled by an action or statement of an individual or organisation and raising or contributing to a matter of public debate, including serious cases of impropriety, unethical conduct or incompetence concerning the public.

W An item on CCTV is set to be discussed in private by councillors at the crime and disorder overview and scrutiny panel on Wednesday.

The item ‘CCTV – Technological Review’ will be discussed in part 2 of the meeting which members of the press and public are excluded from.