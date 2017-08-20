Free town Wi-Fi proves a hit as 20,000 users sign-up

03:00PM, Sunday 20 August 2017
Free town Wi-Fi in the Royal Borough has proved to be a hit with more than 20,000 people signing up to the service so far.
The service began in June and provides free and unlimited browsing in Windsor and Maidenhead town centres.
Set up by IntechnologyWifi, the biggest user demographic has been 15 to 24-year-olds.
Cllr Stuart Carroll, the Royal Borough’s principal member for public health and communications, said: “We are delighted that the free Wi-Fi service has received such a good response from families, visitors, parents and professionals.”
