Brick Big Ben falls silent at Legoland Windsor

As Big Ben bonged the last of its regular chimes today (Monday), Legoland Windsor is taking the opportunity to silence its own Elizabeth Tower.

The theme park’s 3m version will cease to ring out – but visitors will not have to wait long as it will be back bonging in just four days, compared to the London landmark’s four years.

Made up of 61,200 bricks, the resort’s clock is 32 times smaller than its namesake, meaning its mini-maintenance will be finished quickly.

Paula Laughton, model maker at Legoland Windsor, said: “Our bell in Miniland may be smaller than the real deal, but as Big Ben in London ceases to chime for four years we are thrilled that we can keep our own mini version ringing out in its absence.”