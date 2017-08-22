'No justification' for planned rise in rail fares

Commuters say there is ‘no justification’ for an increase in rail fares which is planned for next year.

Regulated tickets will rise by 3.6 per cent in January, with standard returns and season tickets due to be affected.

The price hike is based on annual Retail Price Index figures (RPI) for July which were released by the Office for National Statistics this week.

Windsor resident Stephen Davis, who travels from Windsor to London up to twice a week, said: “I don’t think there’s any justification.

“The whole idea of privatisation was to create choice and make the service better but that just hasn’t happened.

“We don’t have any choice and they can just put the prices up.”

The increases will see an annual season ticket from Windsor & Eton Riverside station to London Waterloo rise from £2,876 to £2,979.54.

An anytime day return will cost £19.79 instead of £19.10 while a weekly ticket will increase from £71.90 to £74.49.

Stephen, who works for Maidenhead-based software company Informatica, added: “I think it’s a bit of a cheek putting prices up when you don’t even always get the toilets working on South West Trains.”

Commuters travelling from Slough to London Paddington will also see price hikes, with season tickets rising from £2,540 to £2,631.44.

Anytime day return tickets, which usually cost £16.10, will rise by £0.58 while weekly tickets are due to increase from £63.50 to £65.79.

Richard Porter, from the Maidenhead-Marlow Passenger Association, said the increases will affect commuters the most.

He added: “A lot of people have no alternative if they want to get to work in London or Reading.

“They [tickets] are going up in line with consumer prices not with wages so people are going to be worse off.”