Wraysbury FC manager to quit as team faces losing its ground

The manager of Wraysbury Football Club says he will resign at the end of the season following a dispute with the village’s parish council over unpaid insurance bills.

The Thames Valley Premier league side is locked in an argument with Wraysbury Parish Council (WPC), with the council saying the club owes it almost £2,000 for unpaid insurance premiums for its use of the village’s Memorial Ground changing rooms.

On Monday the council announced it plans to evict the club from the ground at the end of the season, a move club officials described as ‘destroying 115 years of history’.

And in a shock twist yesterday (Thursday), first team manager John Warrington said he will be stepping down from his role due to the club’s handling of the dispute.

Warrington said: “I’ve handed my resignation into the club and I’ll be seeing the season through.

“The team was and is performing well and I was excited for the future but I wanted to make sure the club and the council are working together as one.

“I can’t work under these sort of circumstances.”

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, the club said Wraysbury Village Trust – which supports community groups in the village – had paid £650 to WPC on its behalf in September but the council denied receiving the payment.

And Warrington, who re-joined Wraysbury for his second spell as manager in June, told the Express he decided to resign after learning the payment had not been made.

He added: “I want to extend my apologies to the council and make an appeal to keep the football club in the village.”

Chairman John Stephenson said he wanted to ‘get to the bottom of the issue’ and speak to the parish council.

“I’m as flabbergasted and upset as other people,” he added.

Parish councillor Margaret Lenton said: “We support football in Wraysbury because that’s what the Memorial Ground was given for but what we want is a well-run football club that we can support.”