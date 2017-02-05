Eco warriors at Wraysbury school on energy saving mission

The hard work of young eco warriors from Wraysbury Primary School has paid off.

The school's Eco Club have been checking classrooms at break time and the end of the day to ensure computers and electronic whiteboards are switched off.

On Monday, members of the club read the energy metres and discovered the school used 300 watts less electricity than usual.

Year three teacher Leanne Winsor who runs Eco Club with year one teacher Sammy Broadway said the experiment is something which the club will continue.

She said: "Our Eco Club has been passionate about it, they love getting their list and checking the classrooms.

"We saved much more than we expected, it is quite a lot for a school of this size."