Petition calls on Royal Borough to continue 305 bus route funding

Almost 500 people have signed a petition urging the council to continue funding a bus route.

A subsidy on the 305 bus route was withdrawn by Surrey County Council on August 31 last year, with the Royal Borough stepping in to provide the subsidy until March 31.

A petition, which closes on Monday, is asking the council to continue to provide funding until August so Wraysbury Parish Council can work with the Royal Borough to come up with a solution.

The service runs from Staines to Colnbrook, via Wraysbury and Horton.

Ward councillor Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) said he was never told that the service could be lost.

He said: “The bus service isn’t perfect but it is too short a time for the parish council and ward councillors to find a solution. We need another six months to see what buses are necessary.”

Cllr Rayner said the bus service is used by pensioners and children who go to school in Staines.

He added: “The Royal Borough stepped in which is brilliant, but what annoyed me was if we had known in August, we could have worked on this with the parish council.”

RBWM has said the bus subsidy is secure until the end of March.

Click here to see the petition.