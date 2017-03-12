Two men sentenced for distraction burglary in Ascot

Two men have been sentenced for a distraction burglary at a pensioner’s house in North Ascot.

On Saturday, April 2, last year, Patrick Cash, aged 25 from Maidstone, went to the home of an 85-year-old woman in Prince Andrew Way, and offered to clean her guttering.

When Cash finished the work he asked the woman to go upstairs to keep her out of the way, and stole a cheque book.

With the assistance of Scott William Kennedy, 30, of no fixed address, he banked a cheque to the value of £3,850.

Both men were charged in November, and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, March 8.

Cash pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, and one count of concealing or converting stolen property and was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment for burglary, and four months’ imprisonment for concealing or converting stolen property, to run concurrently.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to one count of concealing or converting stolen property and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer PC Mark Boyd of Bracknell and Wokingham CID said: “This investigation was undertaken by officers from Thames Valley Police working closely with Kent Police.

“Sadly the victim in this case has passed away, but hopefully the men being put behind bars will help bring closure to the family of the victim.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate these types of offences where offenders target the most vulnerable members of society in order to subsidise their own life styles.”