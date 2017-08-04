Borough Local Plan: Windsor campaigners 'feel our MP doesn't really care'

Members of the RBWM Residents Action Group (RAG) say their attempts to meet Windsor MP Adam Afriyie over the Borough Local Plan (BLP) ‘are hitting a brick wall’.

Campaigners want to talk to the long-serving Conservative MP about their perceived breakdown in trust between the council and residents groups opposing the BLP.

The association, which is made up of groups including the Ascot, Sunninghill and Sunningdale Neighbourhood Plan Delivery Group and the West Windsor Residents Association, held discussions with Prime Minister Theresa May last month.

During the meeting, campaigners put their concerns to the Maidenhead MP and called for more engagement with residents over the council’s housing blueprint for 2013 to 2033.

But the group says the office of Mr Afriyie has been ‘obstructive’ in agreeing to similar talks.

Diana Tombs, of the Ascot, Sunninghill and Sunningdale Neighbourhood Plan Delivery Group, said: “Some of our campaigners from Maidenhead held very positive talks with the Prime Minister and we’ve approached Adam Afriyie but feel like we’ve been hitting a brick wall.

“We are concerned about a general breakdown in trust between local residents and the Royal Borough and the issues around the BLP.

“We just feel that our MP doesn’t really care.”

Diana said Mr Afriyie’s office had asked the group to provide a list of named individuals who would be attending any potential meeting.

She added: “We’re not just a bunch of rabble- rousers off the streets but we’re being treated by his office like that’s exactly what we are.”

The association still hopes to meet the Windsor MP but says any discussions need to take place before the plan progresses further.

A spokeswoman for Mr Afriyie said a meeting had been requested by the action group on Sunday, July 23, but they had refused to provide their names.

She added: “Adam is always happy to meet constituents or constituency-based organisations but for reasons of security, we can only confirm meetings with people who are willing to give us their names.”