Inquest opened into death of woman found in water at Racecourse Marina in Windsor

A woman whose body was pulled from the water at the Racecourse Marina in Windsor has been named as Lesley Anne McGrath fom Northern Ireland.

An inquest has been opened into the death of the 48-year-old of Rickamore Brea, Temple Patrick, who died in the early hours of July 11.

South Central Ambulance Service were called to reports of a woman in the water at the marina in Maidenhead Road at 12.15am.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin were informed.

At the time, police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

The Berkshire Coroner opened proceedings on Monday but a hearing date is yet to be confirmed.