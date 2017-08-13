Sky Sport's Kirsty Gallacher charged with drink-driving in Eton

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with drink-driving in Eton.

According to Thames Valley Police she was charged with one count of driving while above the legal alcohol limit last night.

The 41-year-old, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, is the daughter of former Ryder Cup golf captain Bernard Gallacher.

She has been released on bail and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 4.