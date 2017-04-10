UPDATE: Thirty firefighters sent to tackle large fire in Ascot

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has sent about 30 firefighters to tackle a large fire in the open in Ascot.

Crews were called to Englemere Pond at 1.34pm and found about one acre of undergrowth and pine trees ablaze.

Firefighters have been sent from stations including Ascot, Windsor, Wokingham Road, and two specialist off-road vehicles have been sent from Maidenhead.

The fire service urged people to avoid the area if possible.

Update 4.56pm: Firefighters used two main jets and beaters to extinguish the fire before leaving at 3.28pm.

The site has now been handed over to the owners and Bracknell Forest Council who manage the land. They will be checking the area regularly to ensure the fire does not restart.

Ascot station Manager Nev Griffiths said: “It’s been very hot and dry recently, and it’s not thought that the fire started deliberately.

“The fire generated a lot of smoke in the area, as the wind had picked up and caused it to spread. The crews did a good job in getting the situation under control.

“If you do see a fire in the countryside, please report it to us by calling 999 as soon as possible.

“Also, please be mindful of where you choose to set up campfires and barbecues, and make sure any cigarettes are fully extinguished before you dispose of them.”