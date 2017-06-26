Police investigate video of ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson fighting at Royal Ascot

A video which shows the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) Tommy Robinson fighting at Royal Ascot is being investigated by police.

Footage has emerged online of Robinson, dressed in a black suit and tie, scuffling with another man in a car park at Ascot Racecourse shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

*Warning: The video below contains scenes of violence which some viewers may find upsetting.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, has now uploaded the video to his YouTube channel. It is accompanied by a description which says he ‘acted in self-defence’.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said the force is aware of the video and its officers are investigating the circumstances.

She added: “There has not been a report to the police at this stage and no arrests have been made, however if anyone involved in the incident wishes to report the incident to officers, please call Thames Valley Police’s 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 855 (25/6).”