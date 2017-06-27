Police praise for 'well-attended and well-behaved' Royal Ascot 2017

This year's Royal Ascot has been described as 'a well-behaved event' by police.

The five-day annual event saw about 300,000 people make their way to Ascot Racecourse but Thames Valley Police said only 28 arrests were made, all for low-level offences.

The force worked alongside the Metropolitan Police Service, British Transport Police, the South Central Ambulance Service and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service for the festival of horse racing, which took place from Tuesday to Saturday.

Police were tasked with ensuring the safe entrance and exit for the Royals on all of the days, while the event saw the involvement of officers from across all areas of the force including dogs, the mounted section and armed response.

Silver Commander, Superintendent Olly Wright, said: “Royal Ascot is a significant annual event, which we are proud to have within the Thames Valley Police area. This year it was a well-attended and well-behaved event.

“Everyone worked very hard to ensure the festival was a great success and proved to be an enjoyable event for those attending.

“However, the racecourse, police and local authority also work hard to ensure that local businesses and residents not linked to the meeting can continue business as normal during this time.

“I would like to say thank you on behalf of Thames Valley Police for the support and welcome offered throughout the week.

“I’m also grateful for - and proud of - the hard work of the officers and staff for responding to events on the ground and for taking such a positive approach to this event.”