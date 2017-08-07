Police arrest man in connection with firearms and drug offences in Ascot

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with firearms and drug offences following a disturbance in Ascot.

Police attended the scene in Brockenhurst Road at about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

They arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Officers recovered a number of air powered replica guns and quantities of class A drugs.

Nobody was injured and the arrested man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.