Police arrest man in connection with firearms and drug offences in Ascot

10:40AM, Monday 07 August 2017
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with firearms and drug offences following a disturbance in Ascot.
Police attended the scene in Brockenhurst Road at about 1.20pm on Tuesday.
They arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
Officers recovered a number of air powered replica guns and quantities of class A drugs.
Nobody was injured and the arrested man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
