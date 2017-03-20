By-election called for Clewer North ward after councillor resigns

A notice of election has been issued by the Royal Borough to fill a councillor vacancy in the Clewer North borough ward in Windsor.
Following the resignation of Cllr John Collins last week, a by-election has been called.
Nomination papers can be obtained from Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road and completed papers must be hand delivered to the same location between Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, April 4.
The council requests an appointment is made to ensure someone is there to receive the papers.
If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, May 4, between 7am and 10pm.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A popular cafe in Windsor faces an uncertain future after it was placed on a rolling one month lease, according to its owner.
The wife of a Windsor grandfather who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has said she lost 'my husband and my best friend'.