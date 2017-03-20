By-election called for Clewer North ward after councillor resigns

A notice of election has been issued by the Royal Borough to fill a councillor vacancy in the Clewer North borough ward in Windsor.

Following the resignation of Cllr John Collins last week, a by-election has been called.

Nomination papers can be obtained from Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road and completed papers must be hand delivered to the same location between Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, April 4.

The council requests an appointment is made to ensure someone is there to receive the papers.

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, May 4, between 7am and 10pm.