Mon, 20
Tue, 21
Wed, 22
SECTION INDEX

By-election called for Clewer North ward after councillor resigns

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

0
By-election called for Clewer North ward after councillor resigns

A notice of election has been issued by the Royal Borough to fill a councillor vacancy in the Clewer North borough ward in Windsor.

Following the resignation of Cllr John Collins last week, a by-election has been called.

Nomination papers can be obtained from Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road and completed papers must be hand delivered to the same location between Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, April 4.

The council requests an appointment is made to ensure someone is there to receive the papers.

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, May 4, between 7am and 10pm.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved