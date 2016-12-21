'Signalling problem' to blame for level crossing issues in Datchet

A signalling problem is causing traffic chaos in Datchet.
South West Trains tweeted in the last hour saying that, due to a signalling issue, the level crossing barriers at Datchet Railway Station are stuck down.
Engineers are on their way to the scene and drivers have been advised to turn around and go via Windsor.
Updates to follow.
#DisruptionSWT There is a signalling problem between Windsor and Staines. Services in that area will be affected by up to 15 minutes.— South West Trains (@SW_Trains) December 21, 2016
