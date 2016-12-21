SECTION INDEX

'Signalling problem' to blame for level crossing issues in Datchet

Reporter:

David Lee

A signalling problem is causing traffic chaos in Datchet.

South West Trains tweeted in the last hour saying that, due to a signalling issue, the level crossing barriers at Datchet Railway Station are stuck down.

Engineers are on their way to the scene and drivers have been advised to turn around and go via Windsor.

Updates to follow.

