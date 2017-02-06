Watch: Rap parody of Jay-Z and Kanye West pays tribute to Datchet floods

A rapping tribute to the 2015 floods in Datchet has been released online.

A Youtube video titled Datchet Cray, which parodies a hit song by Jay-Z and Kanye West, was posted to the website by Nathan Young going by the name of MC Delta T.

The song starts with the lines ‘a couple of years ago my hometown of Datchet flooded, so we’re gonna swim to one song and one song only’.

Taking it to the chorus, catchy lines include ‘so it rained so hard my hometown is underwater, Datchet cray’.

Watch the video below as MC Delta T takes a walk through the village while he raps and let us know what you think.