Gang break into Datchet home and steal jewellery

A gang of four men broke into a house in Datchet and stole jewellery on Saturday.
The burglary took place between 7pm and 9.20pm at a house in Beaulieu Close.
Footage from a neighbour’s CCTV shows the group arriving in a black Audi S3 and forcing their way through the front door using a tool minutes after the owners left.
They then carried out a search of the house and stole jewellery.
Some goods stolen by the thieves have been found near a stream in Langley.
Call police on 101 with information.
