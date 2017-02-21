Gang break into Datchet home and steal jewellery

A gang of four men broke into a house in Datchet and stole jewellery on Saturday.

The burglary took place between 7pm and 9.20pm at a house in Beaulieu Close.

Footage from a neighbour’s CCTV shows the group arriving in a black Audi S3 and forcing their way through the front door using a tool minutes after the owners left.

They then carried out a search of the house and stole jewellery.

Some goods stolen by the thieves have been found near a stream in Langley.

Call police on 101 with information.