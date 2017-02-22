Datchet man jailed for historic child sex offences

A 78-year-old man from Datchet has been jailed for nine years and four months for historic child sex offences.

Roger Colgate, formerly of Percy Place, Datchet, pleaded guilty to eleven counts of indecent assault and one count of making indecent photographs of children and was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, February 10.

Between 1972 and 1979, Colgate indecently assaulted a girl in Berkshire. He also sexually abused a second victim in Berkshire between 2001 and 2003.

He was arrested on August 5, 2015, and was charged with three offences of indecent assault on October 27, 2016.

As part of the police investigation, Colgate’s laptop was seized and was found to contain 90 ‘category C’ indecent images.

On November 29, 2016, Colgate appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court where an additional charge of making indecent photographs was added.

On January 9 this year, the prosecuting barrister at Reading Crown Court reviewed the case and decided to reorganise the charges in order to assist the judge. Overall, four charges were increased to 12.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Luke Simms from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Both victims suffered a terrible ordeal by Colgate, and I would like to pay tribute to their courage and support throughout this complex investigation.

“By coming forward to police, specialist officers have been able to work with the victims to thoroughly investigate these offences and ensure that they received the help and support they needed.

“I hope that this result will help to reassure victims that we will always investigate any reports of sexual abuse, regardless of when the offences took place, and we will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice.

“We would always encourage anyone with any concerns relating to sexual abuse - whether it relates to you or someone you know - to come forward and not suffer in silence.

“You can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”