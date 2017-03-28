Police believe body discovered in Jubilee River is 52-year-old woman missing from Slough

Ann McGloin
A body recovered from Datchet’s Jubilee River is believed to be that of a missing Slough woman.
Thames Valley Police, along with fire and ambulance services, were called to the scene near Slough Road at about 12.50pm on Thursday following reports that a body had been seen in the water.
The body was recovered and while formal identification has yet to take place police believe it to be that of 52-year-old Ann McGloin, who was reported missing on March 1.
Her next of kin have been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
A file has been prepared for the coroner.
