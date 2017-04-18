Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of raping teenager in Datchet

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager in Datchet.

The attack took place at about 10.20pm on Wednesday, April 12, when the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking on London Road after she had left Datchet Railway Station.

A man then approached and spoke to her.

When she ignored him, he then grabbed her and took her to a wooded area of land at the junction of Majors Farm Road, Ditton Road and London Road and raped her.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Addlestone, Surrey, this evening on suspicion of rape.

He is currently in police custody.