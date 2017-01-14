SECTION INDEX

Firefighters attend Dedworth fire

0
Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor attended a small kitchen fire in Dedworth at 4pm today (Saturday).

They treated an elderly man who had suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns at the scene in Pennycroft Road.

The three crews were there for about an hour.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved