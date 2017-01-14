Firefighters attend Dedworth fire

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor attended a small kitchen fire in Dedworth at 4pm today (Saturday).
They treated an elderly man who had suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns at the scene in Pennycroft Road.
The three crews were there for about an hour.
