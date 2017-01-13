Eton Budgens cordoned off following break-in

Budgens in Eton High Street is currently cordoned off by police as an investigation is carried out into a break-in last night (Thursday).

At about 10.40pm, a forced entry was made into the supermarket and attempts were made to open the tills and cash machine.

It is unknown at the moment if anything was stolen and nobody was in the building at the time of the break-in.

The store is currently closed as officers continue their investigations and it is due to reopen this afternoon.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101.