Wed, 08
Thu, 09
Fri, 10
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze at Eton restaurant

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

0
Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze at Eton restaurant

Firefighters attended a kitchen fire at a restaurant in Eton High Street this afternoon (Wednesday).

Crews from Langley, Slough and Windsor were sent to the incident at about noon.

The fire was caused by cooking oil and officers spent about an hour putting out the flames with breathing apparatus and hose reels.

Firefighters said they could not disclose the name of the restaurant as it might lead to ‘bad publicity’.

Luke Stevenson, fire cadet at Langley Fire Station, said: “There was fire damage to the kitchen and some smoke damage to the restaurant.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved