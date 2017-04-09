Firefighters called to allotment fire near Eton

An allotment shed was ‘totally destroyed’ in a fire this morning.
Firefighters from Slough were called to the blaze at the site in Eton Wick Road, near Eton, at about 5am.
They had been alerted by security staff from the nearby Eton College and took about 45 minutes to bring it under control.
The cause is not yet known.
No one was injured.
